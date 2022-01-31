Corteva (CTVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Corteva to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

