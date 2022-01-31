Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.32.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a market cap of $178.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.26. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cortexyme by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cortexyme by 1,783.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cortexyme by 386.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

