Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Costamare stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. Costamare has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

