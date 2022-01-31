Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.84. 1,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 569,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Costamare by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

