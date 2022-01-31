Court Place Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $225.35 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

