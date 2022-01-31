Court Place Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

