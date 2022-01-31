Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $46.96 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.