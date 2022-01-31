Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 150,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,381,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 62,972 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

