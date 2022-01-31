Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 479,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 34.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $19,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $129.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.84. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,644,645 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

