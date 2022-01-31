Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 422 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $137.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.86 and a 12 month high of $138.30. The firm has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

