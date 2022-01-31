Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 424 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $136.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

