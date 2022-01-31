Cowen Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.52.

Western Digital stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,324,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

