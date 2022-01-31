Cowen Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.52.
Western Digital stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85.
In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,324,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
