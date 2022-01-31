CPChain Trading Up 11.5% This Week (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $788,172.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00245357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014091 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00020253 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

