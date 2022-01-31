Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Position Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,505,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the quarter. Crane comprises approximately 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Crane were worth $142,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crane by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Crane by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

NYSE:CR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.