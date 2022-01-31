Creative Planning Buys New Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the period.

NYSE PFN opened at $9.02 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

