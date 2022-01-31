Creative Planning Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 159,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 557,671 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

