Creative Planning Purchases New Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,532,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.