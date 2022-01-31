Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,105 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 499,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NG stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $115,261.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $212,509.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,722 in the last ninety days. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

