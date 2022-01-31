Creative Planning Sells 657 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iRobot were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in iRobot by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in iRobot by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 57,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $61.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $137.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

