Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Issues Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $8.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $539.56. 187,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $604.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total value of $691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Acceptance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

