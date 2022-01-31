Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

