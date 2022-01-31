Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,492 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Thomson Reuters worth $36,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $104.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $80.16 and a one year high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

