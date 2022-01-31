Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,492 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Thomson Reuters worth $36,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $104.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

