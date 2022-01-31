Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Entegris worth $34,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth $1,195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $1,204,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $6,737,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $111.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.79. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

