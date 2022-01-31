Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Entegris worth $34,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 105.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entegris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

ENTG opened at $111.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

