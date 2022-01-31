Credit Suisse AG Has $35.42 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $35,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $425,452,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 19.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $211.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $289,495.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,781 shares of company stock worth $11,246,407 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

