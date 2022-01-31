Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,319 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.05% of Ormat Technologies worth $39,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

NYSE ORA opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.