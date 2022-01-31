Credit Suisse AG Purchases 20,502 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of PACCAR worth $40,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

