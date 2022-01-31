Credit Suisse AG Sells 43,319 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,319 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.05% of Ormat Technologies worth $39,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after acquiring an additional 858,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,321,000 after acquiring an additional 386,093 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,396,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,038,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

ORA opened at $65.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

