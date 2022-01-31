Credit Suisse Group Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s current price.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,668. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,714 shares of company stock worth $2,877,328. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

