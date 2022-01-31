Critical Review: Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) vs. Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear 17.70% 27.74% 15.83%

18.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allbirds and Gildan Activewear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear $1.98 billion 3.78 -$225.28 million $2.53 15.38

Allbirds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gildan Activewear.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allbirds and Gildan Activewear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 2 10 0 2.83 Gildan Activewear 0 1 8 0 2.89

Allbirds presently has a consensus price target of $23.64, suggesting a potential upside of 100.65%. Gildan Activewear has a consensus price target of $49.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.86%. Given Allbirds’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Gildan Activewear.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Allbirds on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds. The company was founded by Glenn J. Chamandy and H. Gregory Chamandy on May 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

