Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

CRON stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. 2,043,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,259. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

