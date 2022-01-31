Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.24 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.54.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRON. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
