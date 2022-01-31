Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.24 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.54.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRON. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.