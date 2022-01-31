Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.24 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.54.

CRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

