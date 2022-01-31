Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.24 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.54.
CRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.
Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
