Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 114.21% and a net margin of 90.46%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.77%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.