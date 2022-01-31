Cryptrust (CTRT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $98.00

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cryptrust has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Cryptrust has a market capitalization of $33,782.15 and $98.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,672.11 or 0.06956776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,367.38 or 0.99888551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

