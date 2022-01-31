CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.36%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

