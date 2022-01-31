CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives $57.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get CureVac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 7,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CureVac by 2,264.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in CureVac by 83.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 82.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.