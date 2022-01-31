CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $105.71 and last traded at $105.88. 176,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,618,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.27.

Specifically, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

