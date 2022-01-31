Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,335 shares of company stock worth $6,433,764 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

