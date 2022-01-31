DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.82.

STBA opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $195,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

