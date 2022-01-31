Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DIFTY stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,837. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

