Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 519,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Danaher were worth $158,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 41,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,077,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded up $4.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.98. 22,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,592. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.