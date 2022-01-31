Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $49.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,832. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

