Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.45 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $135.89 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00004890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

