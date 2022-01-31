DECOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $5.76 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $49.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007843 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001127 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,138,156 coins and its circulating supply is 56,301,852 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

