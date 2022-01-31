DEEPSPACE Reaches Market Cap of $5.63 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 4% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $189,555.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.15 or 0.06804771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,006.19 or 0.99842835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00052683 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE's total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame .

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

