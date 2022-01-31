Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.43 Billion

Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report sales of $8.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.86 billion and the lowest is $7.82 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $42.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.83 billion to $44.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

DAL traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 440,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 92.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $1,611,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $28,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

