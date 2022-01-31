Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Position Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $202,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $32.37 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.