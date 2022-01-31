Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BTRS were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.23. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

